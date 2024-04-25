Bfsg LLC Cuts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,310,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 582,795 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,977,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 155,269 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

