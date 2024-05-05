HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $96.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.5 %

HQY stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.