MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

