Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,050.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $935.63.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $904.65 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $871.93 and a 200-day moving average of $790.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.