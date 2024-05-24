Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,199 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Energizer worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ENR opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

