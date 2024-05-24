Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Rollins worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $9,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

