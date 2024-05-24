Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 463.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,395 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after buying an additional 340,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

