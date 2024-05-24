JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.98% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

