Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $338.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.39.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 12-month low of $191.04 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

