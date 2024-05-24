L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

