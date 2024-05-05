Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

