Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,954,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $269.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

