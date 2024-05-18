First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 13,200 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.