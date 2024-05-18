Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $52.59 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,859 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Howmet Aerospace worth $52,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

