First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 63,575 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

