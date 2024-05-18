First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 52,963 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarParts.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 660,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 130.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 109,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson acquired 41,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

