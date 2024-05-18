First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 46,876 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,876 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amedisys worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.