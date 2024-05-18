First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 19,724 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.73% of Quest Resource worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 14,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $103,530.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,005.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.