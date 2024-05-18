First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

