Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,048 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $51,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

