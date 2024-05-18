First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 5,825 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

