BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $3.05-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWXT opened at $97.34 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

