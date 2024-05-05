QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QS opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 18.98. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

