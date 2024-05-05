QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $6.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.09.
QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 67.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE QS opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 18.98. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
