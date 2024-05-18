First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 403,449 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.99.

SmartRent Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

