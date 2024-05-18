Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %

ULTA opened at $399.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.