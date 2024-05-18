First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:REPX opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $570.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,025.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.