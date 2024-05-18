First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,081 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 160,892 shares of company stock worth $1,149,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

(Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.