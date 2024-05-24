Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 50,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

