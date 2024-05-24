A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,817 shares of company stock worth $7,977,415. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

