V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

V.F. has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

