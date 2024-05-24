Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 21,862 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

