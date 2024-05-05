BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BellRing Brands Stock Performance
BRBR stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
