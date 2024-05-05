BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRBR stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

