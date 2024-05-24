Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,065,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,384,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

CVE stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

