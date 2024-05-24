Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CAH stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

