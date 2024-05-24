Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,913 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $96,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,181,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,954,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average is $283.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

