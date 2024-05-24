Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,716 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

