Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $22.57 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $44,697,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.86. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.