Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,477,000 after buying an additional 436,696 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sonos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after buying an additional 221,875 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,680,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 278,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -568.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
