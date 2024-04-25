Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

MGYR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.32. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

