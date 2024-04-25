AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

