NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

