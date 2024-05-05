Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $352.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.64.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.78 and its 200 day moving average is $258.44. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 621.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

