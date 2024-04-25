Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VUG traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

