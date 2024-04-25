Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.