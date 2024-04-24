Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 57,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,552. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.96.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

