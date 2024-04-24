Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.