Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.61. The company had a trading volume of 117,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,636. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $206.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

