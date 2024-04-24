Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 203.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 244,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 48.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 352,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,521. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

