Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %
SYY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. 641,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
