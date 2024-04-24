Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after buying an additional 82,434 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,659,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 120,808 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,923. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

